Sioux City man charged with holding knife to girlfriend

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of holding his girlfriend at knifepoint and threatening another person who attempted to intervene.

Shawkeem Goodman was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated domestic abuse assault, possession of marijuana, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Police were dispatched at 10:52 p.m. to a home on West Fourth Street, where Goodman and the woman had gotten into an argument. According to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court, Goodman pulled out a folding pocket knife and held it to the woman's stomach after she had attempted to hide.

During the incident, court documents said, another man attempted to intervene but backed off after Goodman pointed the knife at him and told him to return to his room or "... I will end everyone's night."

Police found Goodman and the female victim hiding under a porch. Police also found the knife and a baggie containing 4 grams of marijuana near where Goodman was hiding.

The woman suffered a bump to her forehead, where Goodman had hit her, court documents said.

