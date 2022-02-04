Sioux City man charged with holding woman, child at gunpoint in hotel

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with holding his child and the child's mother at gunpoint in a motel and threatening to kill them.

Alden Miera, 35, was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic abuse assault and child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanors, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Miera lured the woman and their juvenile child to the Elmdale Motel, 2200 U.S. Highway 75 N., on March 12 and then held them against their will, pointing a firearm at them both and threatening to kill them. A woman who was with Miera stood outside the room as a lookout and also helped keep the woman and juvenile inside the motel room.

Miera eventually left the room, and the woman called police, who arrived at the motel. Miera did not return.

An arrest warrant was issued in April for Miera, who also was wanted for other crimes and violations. He is being held on bonds totaling $50,000 for five cases.

He was previously wanted for violating his probation in two 2017 convictions for which he received a 15-year suspended prison sentence and three years' probation.

While on probation, he was charged in November 2020 with leading police on a high-speed chase and possessing methamphetamine. He was charged in a separate case for not showing up for trial on the charges from the chase.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.