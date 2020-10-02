Sioux City man charged with killing dog, pulling gun on owners

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with shooting and killing another man's dog and threatening a couple with a handgun.

Esai Lopez, 22, was being held Friday in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree burglary, animal abuse and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Lopez accompanied Osvaldo Gutierrez and Bryan Padilla to the home of Padilla's brother, Chris, in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 18. The four men were drinking, waking up Chris Padilla's girlfriend and child, who then left the house.

Lopez and Gutierrez were showing off handguns and acting erratically, the complaint said, and Chris Padilla asked them to leave because his girlfriend had called to tell him she was returning home. Bryan and Chris Padilla got into an argument about drugs and Lopez pointed his gun at Chris Padilla, who ran from the house and was picked up by his girlfriend.

When they returned to their house, the men were gone, but their 6-month-old American bulldog named Louie was dead from multiple gunshots.