SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing his grandson's cat.
Linn Morrical, 53, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of animal abuse and third-degree criminal mischief, both aggravated misdemeanors.
According to court documents, Morrical had gotten into an argument with his daughter, who lived with him in his Sioux City home, around 9 a.m. Wednesday. After his daughter left, Morrical told police, a 4-month-old cat belonging to his daughter's son got into the trash, so he punched the cat in the head, causing its death.
While his daughter was still gone, Morrical threw the dead cat on top of her van and broke the windshield and passenger side windows, causing damage of $1,000-$1,500.