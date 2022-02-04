Sioux City man charged with offering teen girl $600 for sex

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is accused of offering a 14-year-old girl $600 to come to his apartment, presumably to have sex with him.

Danny Beard, 66, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of enticing away a minor, a Class D felony. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the teen was familiar with Beard because he lived in the same apartment building as her grandmother. The girl said that Beard, who is called "Cowboy" because he dresses and looks like a cowboy, would call her "sweet thing," a name she did not like.

The girl said that on the evening of Nov. 14, she was walking from Cook Park to her grandmother's apartment and Beard pulled into the apartment complex parking lot and asked her what she was doing out so late. The girl responded she was going inside. Beard then asked, "You want to come with me?" The girl believed Beard wanted to have sex with her and refused to go with him. Beard then said, "I'll give you 500 (dollars)."

After saying no, the girl said Beard drove away quickly to park his pickup, and she ran the other way to get to the apartment door. She entered the apartment building, but struggled to enter the code to unlock the security door. According to the complaint, Beard entered the building and offered the girl $500 to come up to his apartment, then raised his offer to $600. The girl did not respond, but Beard unlocked the secure door and they entered the building. As they were walking, Beard commented that $600 was a lot of money. The girl went to her grandmother's apartment, and her grandmother filed a police report.

According to the complaint, Beard told an investigator that it was a case of mistaken identity and he had offered $100 or $200, but thought the girl was someone else he knew on the streets. Beard denied that his offer of money was for sex, but said it was for cleaning his apartment.

