Sioux City man charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills
Sioux City man charged with passing counterfeit $100 bills

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested for forgery after police say he spent or attempted to spend counterfeit $100 bills in at least five locations in Sioux City.

Lawrence Parmelee, 41, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Wednesday on five counts of forgery.

According to court documents, he either passed or tried to pass the fake money from March 4 through April 4.

In each case, the Federal Reserve seal was erased from the bill because of Chinese writing that was placed on the seal. Part of Independence Hall was erased on the back of the bills because Chinese writing was on the side of the building pictured on the bills.

In most cases, Parmelee is accused of paying for a small amount of merchandise with a counterfeit bill in order to receive cash back or using the fake money to buy prepaid debit cards. In a fifth case, Parmelee is accused of using a counterfeit bill to pay a portion of the cost to have his car towed from Bancroft, Nebraska, to Sioux City.

