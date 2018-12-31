SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with using a counterfeit $100 bill to buy a bottle of cologne and possessing other fake bills.
Jackson Seaton, 43, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Saturday on seven counts of forgery and one count of fifth-degree theft.
According to court documents, Seaton used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy a $68 bottle of Armani Code cologne at Ulta Beauty, 5747 Sunnybrook Drive, at 6:40 p.m. Friday.
At 10:22 a.m. Saturday, Seaton was arrested at Ulta Beauty in possession of two counterfeit $100 bills and four fake $50 bills.