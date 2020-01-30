Sioux City man charged with possession of 174 fake $100 bills

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with forgery after a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy found 174 counterfeit $100 bills in his vehicle.
The deputy found the fake bills after stopping a car occupied by Nicholas Thompson, 29, on Jan. 8 on Interstate 29.
According to court documents, Thompson told the deputy he had won the money while gambling at WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. The deputy also found a piece of paper on which it appeared someone had attempted to print a $100 bill.
Thompson also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and failure to affix a drug tax stamp stemming from a Wednesday arrest at the conclusion of a vehicle chase that began shortly after after 1 a.m. after the driver and Thompson left WinnaVegas. The driver lost control of the vehicle after deputies deployed stop sticks in the 1700 block of 330th Street and entered the ditch.
Deputies found packaging material and a large amount of cash on Thompson after he exited the vehicle. In the snow where Thompson had gotten out, deputies found a package containing 283 grams of methamphetamine.
During a search of the area, deputies found a loaded .38-caliber revolver, and they determined it had been thrown from the vehicle's passenger side where Thompson had been seated before the vehicle entered the ditch.
Thompson also faces an unrelated meth possession charge from a July arrest in Sioux City.