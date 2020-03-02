Sioux City man charged with possession of fake cash pleads not guilty to drug, gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged with possessing 174 counterfeit $100 bills in his vehicle has pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges.

Nicholas Thompson, 29, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

According to court documents, Thompson was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a Jan. 29 vehicle chase that began at WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. After the driver lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch in the 1700 block of 330th Street, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies located a package containing 283 grams of methamphetamine in the snow where Thompson had exited the vehicle. Deputies also found a loaded .38-caliber revolver they determined had been thrown from the vehicle's passenger side before the vehicle entered the ditch.