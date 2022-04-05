Sioux City man charged with raping teenager

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody on charges of raping a 14-year-old girl and having inappropriate contact with a second young girl.

Xaythavone Keoviseth, 22, was arrested Monday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of indecent contact with a child. His bond was set at $52,000.

According to court documents, Keoviseth began conversations with the 14-year-old on the Snapchat social media application on Dec. 20, and the girl invited him to her Sioux City home to watch a movie in her basement. Keoviseth is accused of forcing himself on the girl and slapping her in the face several times before raping her. The girl was able to kick him away and retrieve a weapon, and Keoviseth left the house.

On March 1, court documents said, Keoviseth met with an 11-year-old girl who was having difficulties because of a recent sexual assault. During their conversation, Keoviseth asked several sex-related questions of the girl, then hugged her and began to massage her shoulders before grabbing her buttocks. He then pushed the girl onto her bed while continuing to rub her buttocks and other parts of her body. The girl asked him to stop, and he left her home, court documents said.

