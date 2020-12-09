Sioux City man charged with recording sex acts with minor

Mario Reyes, 21, was arrested Monday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Reyes and the girl had been meeting since December 2019 at his home in the 1200 block of 21st Street and engaging in sexual activity. Reyes is accused of using his phone to record videos of the sex acts and sending approximately 16 videos to others. He also has sent photos of the two naked with one another and other photos of them engaged in a sex act, the complaint said.