SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Tuesday and charged with taking another man's cellphone at knifepoint.
Jason Lafferty, 39, was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Lafferty approached a man getting out of his car in an alley in the 600 block of 15th Street at about 11:50 p.m. Monday. While the two men were speaking, Lafferty pulled out a knife and demanded money. The man didn't have cash, and then Lafferty demanded his phone and ran away.
The man followed Lafferty, who dropped the phone and kept running, the complaint said. The man picked up his phone and called 911. Police located Lafferty in the 500 block of 17th Street, and the victim identified him and the knife, which police found in Lafferty's back pocket.