SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with kidnapping in the second degree and aggravated assault following an incident that occurred around 9 a.m. Monday morning.
Sioux City police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of West Third St. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Skyler Peterson, 27, who was allegedly armed with a knife that he was holding to the throat of a female.
Investigators say Peterson refused to let the female go and drop the knife. Officers were able to deploy a taser and Peterson was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.
The victim sustained only minor injuries and her identity is not being released.