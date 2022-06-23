Sioux City man charged with setting fire at mini-mart

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly started a fire inside Sam's Mini Mart on the city's west side.

Orlando Castro, 63, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond on one count of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, surveillance camera footage captured Castro entering the store, 923 West Seventh St., through the front doors at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday and walking directly to shelves stocked with flammable automotive products. Nine other individuals were in the store at the time.

"The defendant carries an object in one hand and uses a handheld object in his other hand to ignite the first object," the complaint states. "He immediately tosses the flaming object on top of the shelf and exits the store."

On the footage, Castro can be seen wearing a black ballcap with a white logo, a red bandana facemask, a blue long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves pulled up to the elbows, black joggers with a white stripe, and white sneakers with dark markings. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm that spells out "CASTIEL," which was visible on the footage, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the owner of the business has known Castro personally for the past three decades and employed him for the past three to four months.

"The defendant was recognized by the victim and he was subsequently located at his residence less than two blocks away from San's Mini Mart," the complaint states. "At the time he was detained by officers, he was wearing the black joggers with a white stripe. He was further identified by the distinctive tattoo on his left forearm."

When Castro was taken into custody, a cigarette lighter was found in his pocket, according to the complaint.

