Sioux City man charged with setting fires in garage, Pulaski Park

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with setting a July 12 fire that damaged a garage and car at a home that is under construction.

Howard Wanned, 45, also has been accused of setting fires Sunday that cased minor damage at Pulaski Park.

Wanned was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree arson.

According to court documents, Wanned took wood at a job site in the 4600 block of Peters Avenue, put it into a trash can that already contained paper and other construction material, then moved it next to an overhead garage door and set it on fire. The fire destroyed the overhead door and damaged siding on the garage and house and a 2017 Buick Lacrosse parked inside the garage. The damage was estimated at more than $10,000.

Wanned is charged with setting fire to the contents of a garbage can at Pulaski Park, 2400 Vine Ave., at 2:11 p.m. Sunday and destroying the garbage can. According to court documents, Wanned also placed a wooden pallet against a storage shed door at the park. Witnesses saw him trying to ignite the pallet. Damage to the building was minor, court documents said.

