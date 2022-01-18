Sioux City man charged with sexual abuse of child

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of sexually abusing a young girl 10 months ago has been arrested.

Jourdain St Cyr, 36, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Friday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to a complaint filed in May in Woodbury County District Court, St Cyr had sexual contact on March 3 with a girl who is under age 12. The girl told her mother it had happened while St Cyr was lying with her on a couch.

St Cyr initially told the mother that it was an accident that happened while he was playing with the girl, the complaint said. He later admitted he had touched the girl.

The incident was reported to police, and a warrant for St Cyr's arrest was issued in May.

