Sioux City man charged with sexual assault of teen girl

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at her father's home on Christmas.

Michael R. Brown, 33, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Dakota County Jail on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. His bond has yet to be set.

According to court documents, Brown, a friend of the girl's father, had sex with the girl in her room in the South Sioux City home on Dec. 25. The teen told a South Sioux City police officer Brown had tried to touch her in the past, and she and her cousin went to her room when he arrived.

Brown entered the room later in the evening, and, after her cousin left, the two began playing a slapping game and Brown grabbed the girl's breast, a complaint filed in Dakota County Court said. Brown then kissed the girl, who said she did not want to cause a scene, so she "paralyzed" herself while Brown began touching her and removed her pants and underwear and began having sexual contact with her until the girl's cousin returned and sat down on a separate bed in the room. Brown then placed the girl on his lap and had sex with her while recording video on his phone. The girl got off Brown's lap when her father came upstairs, and Brown went downstairs.

The girl told her cousin not to say anything to anyone, but the cousin later told the girl's father what happened.

When interviewed by police, the girl's father said Brown had been texting him and asking him when the girl was going to be home.