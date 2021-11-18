Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been indicted in federal court on a charge of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Juan Pablo-Hernandez, 44, pleaded not guilty Nov. 5 in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. His trial was scheduled for Jan. 3.

Pablo-Hernandez was arrested Sept. 24 and charged in Woodbury County District Court with two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, indecent contact with a child and lascivious acts with a child. The case was dismissed after Pablo-Hernandez was indicted in federal court.

According to court documents, Pablo-Hernandez had sex with the girl on two occasions between July 15 and Sept. 15 in an apartment in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. During an interview with police, Pablo-Hernandez admitted to having sex and other sexual contact with the girl, court documents said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.