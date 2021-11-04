 Skip to main content
Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with having sexual contact with a girl at a Sioux City home.

Bobby Schlosser, 23, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday morning on one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. His bond was set at $20,000.

Bobby Schlosser mugshot

Schlosser

According to a complaint filed Oct. 27 in Woodbury County District Court, Schlosser touched and had sexual contact with the girl on June 26 in his bedroom while the girl was watching a movie. Schlosser pretended to fall asleep, the complaint said, then began touching the girl, who was age 13 or younger, while his eyes were closed. He later removed the girl's shirt and underwear and got on top of her, continuing to assault her.

When Schlosser shifted to his side, the girl jumped over him, grabbed her clothing and left. The girl left the home and told her mother what had happened. Her mother took her to the hospital and reported the incident to police.

Schlosser sent messages to the girl, asking her not to tell anyone what had happened, the complaint said.

