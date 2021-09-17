Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl

According to court documents, Reynolds had sexual contact with the girl, beginning when she was 12 years old in April 2014 and continuing until December 2018. Reynolds would play imaginary games with the victim and have her perform sexual acts with him.

The girl reported the abuse to several people, court documents said, but no one alerted authorities. When confronted about the alleged abuse in or around 2018, Reynolds admitted it. After the incidents were reported to police, Reynolds was again confronted, and he admitted his actions were wrong and that he'd like to apologize to the girl and be friends with her, court documents said.