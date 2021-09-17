 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl
0 Comments

Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man accused of having sexual contact several times with an underage girl during a four-year period was arrested Thursday.

Nathaniel Reynolds, 22, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Reynolds had sexual contact with the girl, beginning when she was 12 years old in April 2014 and continuing until December 2018. Reynolds would play imaginary games with the victim and have her perform sexual acts with him.

The girl reported the abuse to several people, court documents said, but no one alerted authorities. When confronted about the alleged abuse in or around 2018, Reynolds admitted it. After the incidents were reported to police, Reynolds was again confronted, and he admitted his actions were wrong and that he'd like to apologize to the girl and be friends with her, court documents said.

Nathaniel Reynolds mugshot

Reynolds

 Provided by Woodbury County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby killer whale rescued in Russia's Far East

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News