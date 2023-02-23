SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man faces charges related to the ongoing sexual abuse of a young girl for more than two years.

Nicholas Bunce, 38, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18, both Class B felonies. Bond was set at $30,000.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Bunce began making sexual advances on the girl when she was 11 years old in December 2017 and began having sex with her when she was 12 or 13.

The girl told an interviewer at the Mercy Child Advocacy Center that Bunce later began smoking methamphetamine and would want to have sex with her, made comments about shooting her and on one occasion placed a 9mm handgun up to her head to warn her what would happen if she ever told anybody. The girl reported Bunce offered her meth once and she smoked it, got sick and never tried it again, the complaint said.

Bunce had sex and other sexual contact with the girl numerous times, according to the complaint, until August 2020, when the girl told him she no longer would have sexual contact with him and would call police if he persisted.

The girl reported the abuse in late 2022, and an arrest warrant was issued for Bunce on Jan. 10. At the time, Bunce faced charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and operating while intoxicated in Plymouth County. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 8 and was sentenced to six years in prison.