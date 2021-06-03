Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually abusing a young girl.
Ernesto Canales, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Sioux City police received a sexual abuse report involving Canales on May 14. The victim, who is under age 10, had told interviewers at a child advocacy center in Lincoln, Nebraska, that Canales had touched her anus and vagina. The touching occurred sometime between Dec. 1 and May 1.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
