Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl

Ernesto Canales, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He faces one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Sioux City police received a sexual abuse report involving Canales on May 14. The victim, who is under age 10, had told interviewers at a child advocacy center in Lincoln, Nebraska, that Canales had touched her anus and vagina. The touching occurred sometime between Dec. 1 and May 1.