Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girl

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Monday on suspicion of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl on several occasions this summer and fall.
Laureano Zurita-Lopez, 48, is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond on one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Zurita-Lopez had sex and other forced sexual contact with the girl as many as five times from July through Dec. 1 at a Sioux City home.
Zurita-Lopez denied the allegations during an interview with police, court documents said.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
