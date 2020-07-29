Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing girls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused two girls, one of them on several occasions during a three-year period.

Jose Contreras Mendoza, 50, was arrested Monday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

According to a complaint and affidavit filed in Woodbury County District Court, Contreras Mendoza touched and groped a girl under the age of 12 numerous times from approximately Aug. 13, 2013, to June 30, 2016, at a home in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. In most instances, Contreras Mendoza would grab the girl to sit on his lap, pull her pants down, cover up with a blanket and then touch her, court documents said.

The second girl reported that Contreras Mendoza touched her in a similar way in a bedroom during a Christmas party in either 2013 or 2014.

The second girl told her mother about the touching on May 27. The mother then called the other girl's mother, and the first girl disclosed that she, too, had been touched.

According to court documents, the mothers confronted Contreras Mendoza, who denied any inappropriate touching, but made an offer to pay them.