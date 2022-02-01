Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with having sexual contact with a minor female on numerous occasions during the past year.

Ronnie Reynolds, 43, was arrested Monday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. All are Class C felonies that carry 10-year prison sentences. Reynolds' bond was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, Sioux City police were contacted on Jan. 14 by the Iowa Department of Human Services with a report of possible sexual abuse. A police investigation revealed that Reynolds had sexual contact with the minor from June 27-July 6 and more than 20 encounters were discovered. Reynolds is accused of repeated inappropriate touching of the minor.

