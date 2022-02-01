 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man charged with sexually abusing minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with having sexual contact with a minor female on numerous occasions during the past year.

Ronnie Reynolds mug

Reynolds

Ronnie Reynolds, 43, was arrested Monday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. All are Class C felonies that carry 10-year prison sentences. Reynolds' bond was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, Sioux City police were contacted on Jan. 14 by the Iowa Department of Human Services with a report of possible sexual abuse. A police investigation revealed that Reynolds had sexual contact with the minor from June 27-July 6 and more than 20 encounters were discovered. Reynolds is accused of repeated inappropriate touching of the minor.

