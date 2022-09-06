Sioux City man charged with sexually assaulting underage girls

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have charged a man with sexually assaulting two minor females from South Sioux City more than a year ago.

Harry Beckner, 75, a transient who was living in Sioux City at the time of his arrest on Wednesday, is charged in Dakota County Court with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child. He is being held in the Dakota County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Dakota County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on Jan. 22, 2021, to a South Sioux City home, where the children's mother reported that Beckner, who had been staying at their home, had sexually assaulted her developmentally disabled daughter. According to court documents, when speaking with a deputy, Beckner pulled a bottle of whiskey from beneath his bed and said he was drunk, had passed out and didn't remember anyone in his room.

Beckner was placed in custody overnight and interviewed the next day when sober. He told investigators he couldn't remember much from the day before. He said he didn't sexually assault the girl, but if he did, he didn't remember doing so, court document said. Deputies collected a DNA sample from Beckner and released him.

During a followup investigation this spring, authorities discovered Beckner's DNA sample had not been sent to the crime lab. In May, results showed Beckner's DNA was present on evidence collected from the girl during the initial investigation.

Investigators also discovered entries in the girl's journal that indicated Beckner had assaulted her and her sister prior to the initial complaint. The sister confirmed to authorities that Beckner had grabbed her and she had kicked him.