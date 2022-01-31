Sioux City man charged with shoplifting thousands of dollars of merchandise from Fleet Farm

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with shoplifting thousands of dollars of merchandise on several occasions from Fleet Farm.

Ken Mayeaux was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Thursday on two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree theft.

According to court documents, Mayeaux stole or attempted to steal numerous items from the Sioux City store at 5858 Sunnybrook Drive on at least seven occasions dating back to August 2020.

Complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court show that on four occasions in August 2020, Mayeaux removed drills and impact wrenches worth more than $2,000 from their packaging, concealed them and left the store without paying for them. The thefts were captured on the store's surveillance video cameras.

Three other thefts are more recent. In each case, Mayeaux is accused of putting items into his cart, covering them with his jacket and leaving the store before being confronted by a loss prevention employee.

Those alleged thefts include items totaling $797 on Jan. 24, five items totaling $1,167 on Jan. 26 and 10 items totaling $1,912 on Jan. 27.

