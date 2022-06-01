 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City man charged with smoking pot with minor

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with smoking marijuana several times with a female minor.

Oscar Gomez, 29, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18. He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

Oscar Gomez mug

Gomez

According to court documents, Gomez smoked marijuana with a 14-year-old girl and got her high numerous times from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 while he lived at a home in the 1500 block of Collins Street. The girl told police that she watched Gomez roll blunts and smoked with him every day or every other day.

When police met with Gomez on May 16, he admitted sharing marijuana with the girl several times in order to get her to talk because he was a parent figure or caretaker to her, court documents said.

