Sioux City man charged with stabbing man in face with scissors

SIOUX CITY -- A dispute between two homeless men near the Anderson Dance Pavilion ended with one of them jailed for stabbing the other in the face with a pair of scissors.

The incident took place at approximately 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, when the two men had been sleeping near each other.

According to court documents, Tommy Barton, 38, became angry with the other man and stabbed and sliced him at least three times in the face, causing severe lacerations. The victim's left eye later swelled shut while being treated at a hospital.

Police found Barton a short distance from the scene, and he threw away a pair of scissors after seeing the officers. Police retrieved the scissors, which were wet and appeared to have just been washed, court documents said.

The victim later identified Barton as his assailant. According to court documents, Barton told police while being transported to jail that prior to the stabbing, the victim had been kicking Barton's belongings and "rubbing his butt on them." Barton said the victim also was touching him while he was sleeping, and that was why he assaulted him.

Barton was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on one count of willful injury causing serious injury.

