 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City man charged with stabbing
0 Comments

Sioux City man charged with stabbing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing two other individuals at a Sioux City home.

Sioux City Police were dispatched at 5:12 p.m. to 2024 Boies St. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two men, ages 19 and 20, with minor injuries from stab wounds.

Armando Valerio mugshot

Valerio

Officers arrested Armando Valerio at the scene. According to a police news release, Valerio had charged at both victims with a serrated knife, stabbing one man in the jaw and the other in the shoulder. The incident was caused by a disagreement between the men, police said.

Valerio, 28, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault -- use of a weapon.

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Longest dog ears among 2022 Guinness World Records

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News