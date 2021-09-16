Sioux City man charged with stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing two other individuals at a Sioux City home.
Sioux City Police were dispatched at 5:12 p.m. to 2024 Boies St. for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two men, ages 19 and 20, with minor injuries from stab wounds.
Officers arrested Armando Valerio at the scene. According to a police news release, Valerio had charged at both victims with a serrated knife, stabbing one man in the jaw and the other in the shoulder. The incident was caused by a disagreement between the men, police said.
Valerio, 28, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault -- use of a weapon.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
