Sioux City man charged with stealing, stripping boat

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a boat, then stripping it and trying to sell off the parts.

Case is accused of boarding a Yamaha flat-bottom boat docked at the Missouri River Boat Club, 1085 Council Oak Drive, on Aug. 9 or 10, locating the keys and driving the boat up the Big Sioux River to the area of 4500 Sioux River Road near Stone State Park. According to court documents, Case dragged the boat into the woods and removed the boat's motor and tried to sell it.