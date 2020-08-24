Sioux City man charged with stealing, stripping boat

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a boat, then stripping it and trying to sell off the parts.
Jordan Case, 23, was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree theft.
Case is accused of boarding a Yamaha flat-bottom boat docked at the Missouri River Boat Club, 1085 Council Oak Drive, on Aug. 9 or 10, locating the keys and driving the boat up the Big Sioux River to the area of 4500 Sioux River Road near Stone State Park. According to court documents, Case dragged the boat into the woods and removed the boat's motor and tried to sell it.
Also discovered missing when the boat was recovered was a fish depth finder and fishing equipment.
The boat was valued at more than $10,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.