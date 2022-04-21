Sioux City man charged with threatening to kill driver, stealing van

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is in custody after police say he assaulted a van driver and threatened to kill and rape her before he drove way with the van and crashed it.

According to court documents, the driver had picked up Joshue Tafolla and three other men from work in an area employment services van at 4 a.m. Thursday. After the other three men had been dropped off by 5:45 a.m., Tafolla, seated in the passenger seat, punched and broke a window, punched the dashboard and threatened to kill and rape the driver and her son with a knife he had in his pocket.

Tafolla grabbed the driver by the hair on the back of her head and told her she was lucky, court documents said. At the same time, the driver continued to drive and tried to calm him down. The driver entered northbound Interstate 29 from westbound U.S. Highway 20 and, while driving slowly, jumped out of the moving van. Tafolla got into the driver's seat and drove away.

The van was located a short time later crashed into a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of Clark Street, and the driver's purse and wallet were missing. Police found Tafolla walking near 14th and Jackson streets and arrested him.

Tafolla, 37, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second-degree robbery, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, driving while barred and assault. His bond was set at $25,000.

Tafolla has a history of assaults, including a March 2020 incident in which he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for biting officers who were arresting him after he barricaded himself inside a bathroom with his children.

