Sioux City man charged with three counts in May shooting on Ingleside Avenue

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged with shooting a woman in the legs inside her home in May.

Apollo Houston, 20, was arrested Thursday and is charged in Woodbury County District Court with willful injury, aggravated assault and reckless use of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 11. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Houston is charged with shooting Kaleigh White on May 7 inside a residence in the 1900 block of Ingleside Avenue.

According to court documents, White's sister brought Houston to the home, and they began drinking. As White's sister became drunk, she and Houston began arguing. White quit drinking and went to the basement. Her sister and Houston eventually joined her and began arguing again, so White went back upstairs and called a friend.

While White was on the phone, Houston came upstairs, sat next to her on the couch and was waving his gun around. According to court documents, White was not paying attention to Houston until she noticed that he had the gun pressed against her left leg, and he shot her.

The bullet traveled through both of White's legs. White said she had no idea why Houston shot her, court documents said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Houston on May 13.

