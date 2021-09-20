Sioux City man charged with throwing rocks at parked cars

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Monday on suspicion of damaging cars parked at a downtown apartment building.
Hagos Mengsteab, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on eight counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
He is accused of throwing rocks at the cars, breaking their windows and denting them, in the 1000 block of Pierce Street at about 3:18 a.m.
Mengsteab showed signs of intoxication when police encountered him, a Sioux City Police news release said. He was involved in an argument with another man, police said, and then started damaging the cars. The other man was not involved in the vandalism and was not charged. Damages are estimated at $2,800.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.