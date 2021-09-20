 Skip to main content
Sioux City man charged with throwing rocks at parked cars
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Monday on suspicion of damaging cars parked at a downtown apartment building.

Hagos Mengsteab mugshot

Mengsteab

Hagos Mengsteab, 30, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on eight counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He is accused of throwing rocks at the cars, breaking their windows and denting them, in the 1000 block of Pierce Street at about 3:18 a.m.

Mengsteab showed signs of intoxication when police encountered him, a Sioux City Police news release said. He was involved in an argument with another man, police said, and then started damaging the cars. The other man was not involved in the vandalism and was not charged. Damages are estimated at $2,800.

