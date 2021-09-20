Sioux City man charged with throwing rocks at parked cars

He is accused of throwing rocks at the cars, breaking their windows and denting them, in the 1000 block of Pierce Street at about 3:18 a.m.

Mengsteab showed signs of intoxication when police encountered him, a Sioux City Police news release said. He was involved in an argument with another man, police said, and then started damaging the cars. The other man was not involved in the vandalism and was not charged. Damages are estimated at $2,800.