Sioux City man charged with trying to kill informant

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been indicted on federal charges of trying to kill another man in retaliation for his cooperation with law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City charges Littlehawk Eagleelk, 35, with attempted murder obstruction of justice by retaliating against an informant, damage to property obstruction of justice by retaliating against an informant and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on March 22, Eagleelk approached the man, who was sitting in the driver's side of a vehicle in the 600 block of 13th Street, pulled out a shotgun and fired a shot that broke out the windshield in front of the driver in retaliation for providing law enforcement with information relating to possible federal crimes.

Eagleelk also is accused of hitting another man in the head with the butt of a shotgun and entering a residence in the 1200 block of Jones Street with two others and taking a television set, cash and the victim's cellphone. According to the indictment, the home invasion, which took place hours before the shooting, also was in retaliation for the shooting victim's cooperation with law enforcement.