LE MARS, Iowa -- A Sioux City man involved in a fatal crash near Hinton in June has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond on Thursday filed a trial information against David Diaz containing charges of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony, and operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor.

Diaz, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned May 1 in Plymouth County District Court.

Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 5:44 a.m. June 7 on U.S. Highway 75 near the intersection with Plymouth County Road C-70 south of Hinton. Diaz is accused driving 81 mph in a southbound Nissan Sentra and hitting a Honda Civic driven by Uzael Abraham from behind. Ermiohne Joswa, 45, of Sioux City, a passenger in the back seat of Abraham's car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Diaz had minor injuries.

According to court documents, Diaz smelled of alcohol at the scene and had admitted via a text message that he had been drinking while on his break at work in Le Mars. A blood sample taken from Diaz showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.159%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

An arrest warrant was issued for Diaz in March, and he was arrested on March 16. He posted bond and is free pending trial.