Sioux City man charged with vehicular homicide for striking cyclist

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone when he struck a bicyclist who later died from his injuries.
Edy Guevara was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.
According to court documents, Guevara, 37, had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time he struck Charles Fluharty on his bicycle on June 13 at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Kansas Street. Guevara later told police he was texting on his phone at the time of the collision.
Fluharty, 64, of Sioux City, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, fractured rib and vertebra and a collapsed lung. He died seven days later on June 20 after he was removed from life support.
Video surveillance footage obtained from the nearby Hard Rock Hotel & Casino showed Guevara driving north on Wesley Parkway at about 6 p.m. in a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he turned left at the Kansas Street intersection and struck Fluharty, who was crossing Wesley on his bicycle. Guevara accelerated up the hill on Kansas Street, dragging Fluharty an estimated 66 feet before stopping his pickup, a complaint and affidavit filed in the case said. Video showed that Guevara had a green light with a yield to traffic on his left turn.
Officers responding to the collision reported smelling alcohol and that Guevara had bloodshot and watery eyes. A preliminary breath test showed Guevara's blood-alcohol content at 0.72 percent, just below the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Court documents said that Guevara told officers he had had two beers earlier in the day, had smoked marijuana the previous night to help with his migraine headaches and had used cocaine two or three weeks earlier. He also told officers he did not see Fluharty because he was texting on his phone.
Investigators collected blood and urine samples from Guevara. The tests showed the presence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in Guevara's system, court documents said.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis charged Guevara with vehicular homicide while driving intoxicated, a Class B felony punishable by a 25-year prison sentence. Guevara also was charged with vehicular homicide while driving recklessly by using an electronic device while driving. The charge is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.