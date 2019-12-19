Sioux City man charged with vehicular homicide for striking cyclist

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cellphone when he struck a bicyclist who later died from his injuries.

Edy Guevara was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of vehicular homicide. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

According to court documents, Guevara, 37, had alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time he struck Charles Fluharty on his bicycle on June 13 at the intersection of Wesley Parkway and Kansas Street. Guevara later told police he was texting on his phone at the time of the collision.

Fluharty, 64, of Sioux City, suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, fractured rib and vertebra and a collapsed lung. He died seven days later on June 20 after he was removed from life support.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}