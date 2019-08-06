{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with driving drunk when he ran a stop sign at a Sioux City intersection and caused a fatal motor vehicle collision.

Charges of vehicular homicide and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury were filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court against Julian Espinoza, 32.

Espinoza's arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 12.

The charges allege that Espinoza unintentionally caused the death of Ronald Hacker by driving while intoxicated when their vehicles collided at about 6:51 p.m. on July 26 at 19th and Rebecca streets.

According to court documents, Espinoza, whose juvenile son was riding with him, told police officers he was in a hurry and did not stop at a stop sign before his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with Hacker's vehicle. Hacker died three days later.

Officers responding to the crash smelled alcohol on Espinoza and reported he had slowed speech and trouble maintaining his balance. A preliminary breath test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.119 percent, above Iowa's legal limit of 0.08 percent. A second test placed his blood-alcohol level at 0.109 percent.

