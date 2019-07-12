SIOUX CITY -- A man has died following a stabbing on Sioux City's westside, Thursday night.
At around 6:49 p.m. police investigated an incident on the 1700 block of Geneva Street. They discovered two men had each sustained numerous lacerations.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment. One man has been released from the hospital after being treated for several non-life threatening lacerations. His name isn't being released at this time, police say.
The other man, Eleazar Lopez-Martinez, 45, was later pronounced dead at the hospital from apparent knife wounds.
Investigators say that the injuries received by the men was a result of a physical conflict between the two.
Police say no charges are being filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.