Sioux City man enters not guilty plea for entering U.S. Capitol during insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A Sioux City man on Friday pleaded not guilty of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Kenneth Rader, 53, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

No trial date was set. Rader's next court date is a May 10 status conference.

Rader is charged with entering the Capitol during the insurrection, in which hundreds of supporters of former president Donald Trump were protesting the results of the November 2020 election in which Joe Biden had defeated Trump. The mob gathered outside the Capitol before hundreds of protesters broke into the building in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the electoral college results declaring Biden the winner.

According to court documents, security footage shows Rader entering the Capitol through a door that had already been broken by protesters. Once inside, Rader stood near a broken window, spoke with several unidentified men and then exited, spending about three minutes inside the Capitol.

Two days later, a family member tipped the FBI to Rader's alleged participation in the event, telling agents that Rader had shared videos of himself on the Capitol grounds and inside the building.

A complaint filed Jan. 11 said the FBI confirmed Rader's presence in Washington through cellphone records and video footage of him inside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Rader told FBI agents during a September interview that he had attended the Jan. 6 rally but never entered the Capitol.

The FBI arrested Rader Jan. 20 in Sioux City. He was released from custody later that day.

