Sioux City man faces 10 counts of sexual abuse

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man suspected of molesting three children during the past 13 years has been jailed on numerous counts of sexual abuse.

Juventino Salazar Pena, 65, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Friday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on 10 counts of second-degree sexual abuse. His bond has been set at $75,000.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Salazar Pena began molesting the first child from age 6 to 9 in December 2009. The abuse occurred approximately 30-40 times.

The second child was molested several times from age 9 to13, beginning in November 2015, the complaint said.

The third child was molested beginning at age 10 in February 2020 until this January. The child took a cellphone picture of Salazar Pena performing the sexual abuse. The child disclosed the abuse to adults in January, and the other two children did so soon after.

According to court documents, Salazar Pena admitted the abuse when confronted and wrote an apology note. His actions were reported to police, and when officers went to question him, he had emptied his house and fled the area.

