Sioux City man faces attempted murder charge after shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police officers on Friday night arrested a suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting.

19-year-old Tyronn L. Mallory of Sioux City was arrested at around 9 p.m. Friday and faces charges including attempted murder, going armed with intent and willful injury/serious injury, according to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department.

At around 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Sioux City Police officers were called to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center after a 33-year-old man suffering three gunshot wounds was dropped off by unknown subjects who then fled the area.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, stayed at the hospital recovering from his wounds.

Mallory was held in the Woodbury County jail on $75,000 bond.

