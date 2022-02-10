Sioux City man faces charges of burglary and theft for stealing 30 packs of cigarillos from Kum & Go

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of waiting in a convenience store bathroom until the store closed and then and stealing 30 packs of cigarillos.

According to court documents, Luhr, who was listed as a transient, waited inside the bathroom of Kum & Go, 1005 Gordon Drive, until the store was closed to the public for cleaning. Luhr then exited the bathroom, took 18 packs of black Swisher Sweet cigarillos and 12 packs of White Owl strawberry cigarillos. An employee confronted Luhr, who ran from the store. Police located him shortly after with the stolen cigarillos, valued at $47.70, in his backpack.