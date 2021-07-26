Sioux City man faces federal charge for credit union robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Sioux City man who was found hiding in a ceiling in a Dakota City credit union has been charged in federal court with attempting to steal thousands of dollars in cash.

Filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, the indictment charges Mike Akeen Obed, 21, with one count of robbery of a federal credit union.

According to court documents, Obed was found in the ceiling of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union satellite branch at the Tyson Foods plant after authorities responded three times to burglar alarms at the credit union in the early morning hours of June 11.

Dakota County Sheriff's deputies found the credit union's doors locked and secured during the first two calls.

When responding to the third alarm activation, deputies were told by plant security officers that they had heard a noise in the ceiling. Deputies noticed an interior door that had previously been closed was open and began seeking other possible entry points into the credit union. They found a locked bathroom outside the credit union, forced open the door and discovered a piece of the ceiling had been removed. A pair of sandals and a medical mask were on the floor.