SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who had been charged with firing a gun inside a Sioux City apartment now faces a federal firearms charge.
Keith Taylor, 36, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. The federal indictment filed in the case said that Taylor had four previous criminal convictions. His trial is set for Nov. 5.
According to the indictment, Taylor possessed a .22-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver on May 1.
Taylor had faced burglary and firearms charges in Woodbury County District Court in connection with an April 30 incident in which he was accused of entering an apartment in the 2600 block of South Rustin Street, pointing a handgun at a male occupant with whom he'd been in a fight earlier in the day and saying "I'm here to finish this," or something similar.
During an ensuing struggle, a shot was fired from the gun into the ceiling, and Taylor fled from the scene, according to court documents.
Because of the pending federal charge, the charges filed in Woodbury County have been dismissed.