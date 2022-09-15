Sioux City man faces federal gun charge in shooting case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting now faces a federal gun charge.
Jalond Hills, 19, pleaded not guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. His trial was scheduled for Nov. 21.
According to a grand jury indictment unsealed on Friday, Hills possessed a 9mm handgun while he was using marijuana at the time of the Sept. 16, 2021, incident, in which he is suspected of firing a shot into an occupied car while a mother and her two children were getting out in the 700 block of Center Street.
He was charged in Woodbury County District Court with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. That case was dismissed after his federal indictment.
Hills was involved in another shooting incident in April in which a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in her leg after struggling for possession of a handgun with Hills in an apartment in the 2200 block of Gibson Street.
He was arrested in June on gun and drug charges and pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 in Woodbury County District Court to one count of failure to affix a drug tax stamp. According to terms of a plea agreement, he will receive a five-year prison sentence, to be served at the same time as the sentence he receives in his federal case.