Sioux City man faces federal sexual exploitation charge

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man facing state charges on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl and sending out videos of the two engaged in sex acts now faces prosecution in federal court.

Mario Reyes, 22, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. A trial date was not set.

Reyes was indicted on Feb. 9 and arrested on Tuesday. The indictment lists few details, alleging that from December 2019 through Aug. 21, 2020, Reyes used a minor under age 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct in order to record video of the interactions on his cellphone.

Sioux City police arrested Reyes in December 2020 on numerous charges.

According to court documents filed in Woodbury County District Court, Reyes and the 12-year-old girl met numerous times beginning in December 2019 at his home in the 1200 block of 21st Street and engaged in sexual activity. Reyes is accused of using his phone to record videos of the sex acts and sending approximately 16 videos to other people. He also sent photos of the two naked with one another and other photos of them engaged in a sex act.

Reyes has pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, lascivious acts with a child, indecent contact with a child and dissemination of obscene materials to a minor. His trial on those charges remains scheduled for April 26.

