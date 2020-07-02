Sioux City man faces felony charge following a Westside robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with robbery in the second degree following an incident that occurred on the Westside, Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City police officers were flagged down by several witnesses who said a male had been harassed and robbed by another male at 900 W. 7th St.

According to witnesses, the male victim entered his own vehicle. The male suspect then opened the victim's car door, threatened him and assaulted him by grabbing his shirt as well as a necklace off his neck.

Following a foot chase, Javier Cerda, 27, was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

The victim didn't sustain any injuries and his property was returned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.