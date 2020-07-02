You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City man faces felony charge following Westside robbery
Sioux City man faces felony charge following Westside robbery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with robbery in the second degree following an incident that occurred on the Westside on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux City police officers were flagged down by several witnesses who said a man had been harassed and robbed by another male at 900 W. 7th St.

javier cerda

According to the witnesses, the male victim entered his own vehicle. The male suspect then opened the victim's car door, threatened him and assaulted him by grabbing his shirt as well as a necklace off his neck.

Following a foot chase, Javier Cerda, 27, was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail. 

The victim didn't sustain any injuries and his property was returned.

