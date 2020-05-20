Sioux City man faces multiple felony charges after high-speed chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is facing multiple charges, including felony eluding, after leading police on a high-speed chase that began near North Sioux City before ending in a residential Westside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, North Sioux City Police officers pursued a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was heading south into Sioux City on Interstate 29, with a speed reportedly near 100 mph. The vehicle then exited at the Riverside exit, drove onto War Eagle Drive and, then, eastbound on West 4th St.

A Sioux City Police officer observed as the pursued vehicle was traveling approximately 80 mph in a 35 mph zone neat the 3000 block of West 4th St., which being pursued by North Sioux City Police.

Sioux City Police didn't join the pursuit and, due to the amount of traffic at the time, North Sioux City Police terminated their pursuit as the pickup entered a Westside neighborhood.

A short while later, a property damage accident was reported in the 1600 block of West 14th St., where the eastbound pickup allegedly crossed the center line and struck a legally-parked vehicle that was facing west. The crash caused the parked vehicle to be pushed into a single vehicle.